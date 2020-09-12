Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $103.13

Shares of Capital & Regional plc (LON:CAL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.13 and traded as low as $61.40. Capital & Regional shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 38,913 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

The firm has a market cap of $71.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.44.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

