Carclo (LON:CAR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.60

Carclo plc (LON:CAR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.60 and traded as high as $19.17. Carclo shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 1,520,735 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $16.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.64.

In related news, insider Nick Sanders acquired 71,299 shares of Carclo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,981.86 ($13,043.07).

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

