CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the August 15th total of 366,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. AlphaValue downgraded CARREFOUR SA/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CARREFOUR SA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CARREFOUR SA/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CARREFOUR SA/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of CRRFY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 109,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,739. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.55. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

