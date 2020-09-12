CARSALES COM LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in August

CARSALES COM LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CARSALES COM LT/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSXXY traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646. CARSALES COM LT/ADR has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $31.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31.

carsales.com Ltd engages in online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business primarily in Australia. The company operates in five segments: Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; Asia; and Finance and Related Services. The Online Advertising Services segment provides classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services in automotive and non-automotive Websites.

