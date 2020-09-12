Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Bought by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,896 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up about 4.4% of Hound Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hound Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Carvana worth $48,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 400.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 22.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $85,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 47.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $120,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA traded down $4.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,546. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.39. Carvana Co has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 2.53.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Carvana from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Carvana from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carvana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.55.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 190,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $38,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,719,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $68,303,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,245 shares in the company, valued at $70,275,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 616,000 shares of company stock worth $125,758,990. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

