CastleArk Alternatives LLC Has $3.85 Million Position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 1,533.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,335 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the quarter. BHP Group makes up approximately 4.1% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BHP Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHP shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of BHP traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.19. 2,695,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45. BHP Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.