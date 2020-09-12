CastleArk Alternatives LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1,611.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 82,770 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up 3.9% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 339.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 196,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,980 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 215,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, July 20th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,424,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,095. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.