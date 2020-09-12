CastleArk Alternatives LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,480 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.9% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,530,000 after purchasing an additional 892,603 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 8,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,358,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.45. 7,618,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,664,450. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.67.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

