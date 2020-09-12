Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 973,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Caterpillar worth $123,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,392,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 70.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 299,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 18.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.05.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,579. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $155.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

