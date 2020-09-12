Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.05.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,235,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,579. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.51 and its 200 day moving average is $124.30. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $155.48. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

