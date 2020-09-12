CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.62

Shares of CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.72. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 242,054 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $45.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.