CGE ENERGY INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CGE ENERGY INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CGEI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CGE ENERGY INC/SH SH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 12,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200. CGE ENERGY INC/SH SH has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.

Get CGE ENERGY INC/SH SH alerts:

CGE ENERGY INC/SH SH Company Profile

CGE Energy Inc develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company distributes and installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDe20 vertical-axis wind turbines.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CGE ENERGY INC/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGE ENERGY INC/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.