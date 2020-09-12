Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,008,468. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.52.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

