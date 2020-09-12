Cheviot Value Management LLC Purchases 276 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.06. 882,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,918,162. The stock has a market cap of $307.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.37.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

