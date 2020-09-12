Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 9,414 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,904 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.37.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $131.40. 484,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,482,907. The company has a market cap of $240.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

