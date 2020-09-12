Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Down 70.1% in August

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHGCY traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $22.50. 41,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,621. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $177.25.
About Chugai Pharmaceutical
Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.