Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Down 70.1% in August

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHGCY traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $22.50. 41,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,621. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $177.25.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of prescription medicines in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Alecensa, Perjeta, Xeloda, Tarceva, Kadcyla, Zelboraf, Neutrogin, Tecentriq, and Gazyva; bone and joint diseases/autoimmune diseases comprise Actemra, Edirol, Suvenyl, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and transplant, immunology, infectious, and other diseases comprise Tamiflu, CellCept, Copegus, and Hemlibra.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.