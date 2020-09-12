Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 18.00-18.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.54. The company issued revenue guidance of 154-156 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.83 billion.Cigna also updated its FY21 guidance to 20.00-21.00 EPS.

CI stock opened at $169.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cigna from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.70.

In other news, Director Eric J. Foss acquired 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.37 per share, with a total value of $1,023,040.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

