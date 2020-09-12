Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,112 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.9% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 464,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,685,000 after buying an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,464,346. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $169.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

