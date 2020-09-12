CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the August 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CKHUY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.18. 144,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,233. CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

There is no company description available for CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

