Clarkson (LON:CKN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,332.93

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,332.93 and traded as high as $2,470.00. Clarkson shares last traded at $2,470.00, with a volume of 12,034 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,309.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,331.02. The stock has a market cap of $751.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -132.63%.

Clarkson Company Profile (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

