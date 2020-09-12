Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $702.63

Clinigen Group PLC (LON:CLIN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $702.63 and traded as low as $656.50. Clinigen Group shares last traded at $662.50, with a volume of 179,804 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLIN shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt cut shares of Clinigen Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,280 ($16.73) to GBX 820 ($10.71) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) target price (down from GBX 1,500 ($19.60)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $893.08 million and a PE ratio of 64.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 698.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 701.57.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

