CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Up 286.0% in August

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 286.0% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLPHY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CLP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CLP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

OTCMKTS CLPHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 53,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,257. CLP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $11.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. CLP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW.

