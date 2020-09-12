CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will report $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $538,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,474,000 after buying an additional 673,551 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,110,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,973,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 42.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,773,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,920,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,704,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,697,000 after purchasing an additional 206,388 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.91. 1,411,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.14. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.