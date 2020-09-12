COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.14

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.14 and traded as high as $6.59. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 16,546 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

About COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY)

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

