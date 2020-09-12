Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $51.06. 18,266,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,809,523. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

