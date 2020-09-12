Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 294.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE RFI traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,266. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 48,988 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

