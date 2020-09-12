Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 294.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE RFI traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,266. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $15.84.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
