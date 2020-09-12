Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.09

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.09 and traded as high as $4.92. Commerzbank shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 6,188,378 shares changing hands.

CBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Independent Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.01 ($5.89).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.35.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

