Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

Shares of BBCP opened at $3.51 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBCP. UBS Group began coverage on Concrete Pumping in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

In related news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $25,106.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 891,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $383,013.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 957,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,801.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,864 shares of company stock worth $418,830. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

