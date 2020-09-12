Connect Group (LON:CNCT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.97

Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and traded as high as $20.40. Connect Group shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 34,197 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNCT. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Connect Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 27 ($0.35) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Connect Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company has a market cap of $48.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.06.

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

