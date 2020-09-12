Connect Group (LON:CNCT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.97

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and traded as high as $20.40. Connect Group shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 34,197 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNCT. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Connect Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 27 ($0.35) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Connect Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company has a market cap of $48.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.06.

Connect Group Company Profile (LON:CNCT)

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

