CONTRACOIN (CTCN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $31,732.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00008191 BTC on major exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $16.95 million and approximately $31,732.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00713887 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.42 or 0.02739590 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000684 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007148 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,936,638 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

