Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives $68.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.33.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Cortexyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ CRTX traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.58. 110,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,511. Cortexyme has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $73.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.45.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,342,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,769,000 after purchasing an additional 148,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,541,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,923,000 after purchasing an additional 98,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 986,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,972 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 743,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,906,000 after purchasing an additional 171,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 67,102 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cortexyme Company Profile
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.
Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.