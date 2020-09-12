Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives $68.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Cortexyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.58. 110,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,511. Cortexyme has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $73.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,342,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,769,000 after purchasing an additional 148,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,541,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,923,000 after purchasing an additional 98,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 986,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,972 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 743,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,906,000 after purchasing an additional 171,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 67,102 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.