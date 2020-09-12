Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Corus Entertainment stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.04. 804,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,882. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.75. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$1.78 and a 12 month high of C$6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

