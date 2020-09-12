COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the August 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464. COSCO SHIPPING/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66.

Get COSCO SHIPPING/ADR alerts:

About COSCO SHIPPING/ADR

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses worldwide. The company operates Container Shipping and Related Business, Container Terminal and Related Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, shipping agency, freight forwarding and transportation, logistics, vessel chartering, marine, document, vessel management and manning, liner agency, vessel owning, and other international sea transportation services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.