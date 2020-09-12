COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the August 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
COSCO SHIPPING/ADR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464. COSCO SHIPPING/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66.
About COSCO SHIPPING/ADR
