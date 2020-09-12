COTI (COTI) Price Tops $0.0583 on Major Exchanges

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. COTI has a market capitalization of $33.11 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COTI has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000564 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About COTI

COTI's launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. COTI's official website is coti.io. COTI's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

