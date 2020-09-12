Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.01). Covanta reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.27 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,940,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Covanta by 84.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 854,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 392,124 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Covanta by 12.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after buying an additional 329,540 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Covanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,983,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Covanta by 307.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 269,210 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covanta stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.31. 716,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,095. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 1.24.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.