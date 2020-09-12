CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the August 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

CRARY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. 77,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,527. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.58. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

