Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Short Interest Down 71.4% in August

Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS CLCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.16. 5,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,151. Creative Learning has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.
Creative Learning Company Profile
