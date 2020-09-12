Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Short Interest Down 71.4% in August

Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CLCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.16. 5,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,151. Creative Learning has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

Creative Learning Company Profile

Creative Learning Corporation provides educational and enrichment programs under the Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios trade names in the United States and internationally. The company's programs are offered to children ages 3 to 13+, which include in-school workshops, and after-school and pre-school classes, as well as classes for home-schooled children; and camps, birthday parties, and special events that are designed to enhance and enrich the traditional school curriculum, trigger young children's lively imaginations, and build self-confidence.

