CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises approximately 1.3% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $158.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,983. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.32. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

