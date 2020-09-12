Crown (CRW) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,694.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $2,694.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0658 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,381.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.87 or 0.02204598 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.57 or 0.00776086 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003706 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000588 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 25,513,443 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, YoBit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.