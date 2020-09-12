Cryptaur (CPT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.48 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $596.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045319 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.40 or 0.04993400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038054 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00053475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

CPT is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.