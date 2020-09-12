Cryptonex (CNX) Market Cap Reaches $89.34 Million

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Cryptonex has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00015526 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $89.34 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00120291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00264210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.01633163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00205278 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

