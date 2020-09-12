Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Cummins were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,575,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,508,000 after buying an additional 745,256 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 553,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,984,000 after buying an additional 482,434 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,104,000 after buying an additional 446,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,469,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,748,000 after buying an additional 392,253 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.35.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.91. 912,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,841. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

