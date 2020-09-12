CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) is Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 4.9% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of CVS Health worth $42,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,589,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,136,621. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.