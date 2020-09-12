CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.4% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. 11,589,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,136,621. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.61. The company has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

