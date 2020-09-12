CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,489 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. 11,589,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,136,621. The company has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.61. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

