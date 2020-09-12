CyberVein (CVT) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberVein has a total market cap of $112.25 million and $3.79 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein Token Profile

CVT is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

