Dart Group (LON:DTG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $772.27

Dart Group PLC (LON:DTG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $772.27 and traded as low as $681.55. Dart Group shares last traded at $694.50, with a volume of 242,508 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTG shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Dart Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dart Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dart Group in a research note on Monday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 694.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 766.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26.

In other news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 254,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.79), for a total transaction of £1,903,965.49 ($2,487,868.14). Also, insider Stephen Heapy sold 11,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £86,238.81 ($112,686.28).

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

