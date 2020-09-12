Datum (DAT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.20 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Datum token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datum has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $48,716.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045319 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.40 or 0.04993400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038054 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00053475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (DAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.