Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.35

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.35 and traded as high as $39.06. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 3,266,170 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.03 ($37.68) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €39.00 ($45.89).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.38.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

