DREAM Unlimited Corp (DRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on September 30th

DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from DREAM Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of DREAM Unlimited stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$19.88. 55,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.96 million and a PE ratio of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.45. DREAM Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of C$13.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.56.

Get DREAM Unlimited alerts:

DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$62.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that DREAM Unlimited will post 2.2665745 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Cooper bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$320,000.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on DREAM Unlimited from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

DREAM Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for DREAM Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DREAM Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.